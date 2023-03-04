London (dpa)

Chelsea coach Graham Potter admitted his frustration with his inability to turn performance in training into results, but stressed that the spirit is still high in the team despite the stumbling block at the moment. And the British news agency (BA Media) reported that several reports indicated that Potter had two matches in front of him to save his position, as the start will be against Leeds today, Saturday, at Stamford Bridge in the English Football League championship.

Chelsea has not achieved any victory in the league championship since its victory over Crystal Palace on January 15, as that was the last time that the team scored a victory at home, and it is 14 points behind the first four places after losing to Tottenham zero / 2 on Sunday. the past.

Potter’s hopes suffered a painful blow after it was confirmed that Brazilian Thiago Silva, the team’s defender, would be absent for six weeks after a knee ligament injury that he suffered during Chelsea’s defeat by Tottenham.

Despite this, Potter said the mood of the team was good, and the players did better in training than they did in the six winless matches.

He added, “This is what is frustrating for us because we saw many positive things day after day, but the players were not able to translate that on the field in terms of results, the performance was not as bad as the results, but we know the work we are doing and the results that were not We love it.”

Potter continued, “But in terms of training, the nature of the prevailing spirit among the players and how the group deals with each other, the players are getting stronger and all this is positive, but it is difficult to talk about positives at a time when the results are bad.”