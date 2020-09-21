E.n February 1990 I set foot in West Berlin for the first time. There it lay in front of me, although it was still standing: the concrete barricade against time, the armistice agreement of the last Cold War, the embodied system barrier that ran through the 20th century, a column of rubble. Before the city’s most significant structure could be secured, it had been dismantled, eaten away by private hands, tens of thousands of hands. With hammer and chisel they wrote the parody of the irrelevant national coat of arms of the republic, which showed hammer and compass and ears of corn. In a few months, the last GDR government would abolish itself and join the rest of the country in the republic that was still ruled from the Rhine.

It was night when I wanted to go through there. The depth of the unfamiliar terrain was dull through islands of light. In front of the border crossing points, passers-by were jammed in the floodlights of converted searchlights, which showed those looking for the west their way over excavated parts of the wall.

About where Leipziger Platz and Potsdamer Platz meet again today, the crowd was smuggled through a construction trailer in which officers of the border troops examined passports. They did it the way postmen put special postmarks on postage stamps. They waved those waiting through their car with the melancholy expression of those who are certain of their activity for an abundance. It was formality and nothing more than that. My passport received the only note of its ten-year, otherwise unused validity until February 11, 2000.

Concrete literature between East and West

When looking at the stamp thirty years later, a field that is still sovereign green with the Masonic sign of hammer, sickle, wreath of ears, then the three consonants D, D and R, next to it, a truck on a collision course with the R rolling over the date , underneath then in freshly preserved magenta violet the lettering “Potsdamer Platz”, underneath the inconclusive sequence of characters “xoxoxox”, followed by the number 029 in square brackets. Whatever they may have meant, they are evidence of my crossing the border.



The stamp in our author’s passport when he traveled to West Berlin for the first time in February 1990.

:



Image: Thomas Martin





The trucks drove, I padded across the poorly lit place. Someone was caring ATTENTION LEVEL! Painted on a part of the wall, somewhere else you could read BEFORE ENTERING FEET. Also: ANGELA, I LOVE YOU and END OF FREEDOM or GREEN IS THE LIMIT OF HOPE and encouraging: MORE JOY IN STYLE was written on the back. I was amazed at such rallies. It was such inscriptions still preserved that Wolfgang Neuss read in for the SFB in caustic lacony in 1984, they were nothing more than concrete poetry of different quality. Concrete literature that opposed what was called the “German question” at the time.

Wall segments, rolled up to form a leporello, showed the way to the event like a sluice, which for the time being could only be described as “over there”. Lattice fences lay flat in frozen mud, red and white ribbons marked the freedom to build as a showcase of history. I ran towards flickering orange lights, under which I expected a shopping thoroughfare, at least an intersection, from which a busy area could be reached. The first thing I came across was a sign: RELIEF STREET. In such contexts I have only known stress so far.

The desert land called Potsdamer Platz

I didn’t understand that it was a purely technical name. It would never have occurred to me that traffic should flow here on specially constructed routes to relieve the districts I was looking for. It would have seemed plausible to me that the routes were intended as potential junctions in a presumed future of Berlin as a whole: capital, as learned in civics class 8, on the go. After all, the Reichsautobahn had also been relocated into the future as a relief road.