When a festival motto is already “In friendship”, then you don’t want to report anything else than: just in friendship. But where there is inclination, one often sees the deficits more clearly. At the Potsdam Sanssouci Music Festival – they will run until the end of this week – the enchanting interplay of the sounds with the buildings of the Frederician rococo or the Italy enthusiast Friedrich Wilhelm IV is on the one hand the permanent capital of the early summer meeting of the muses – but occasionally also reminds us that that musical performances in these galleries, terraces, and cabinets were seldom the primary purpose; as well as the fact that at that time one mostly listened in smaller circles and with a more relaxed time management.

Something like that came to mind, for example, when in Andrea Bernasconi’s “Festa teatrale” with the simple title “L’Huomo”, an allegorical, didactic serenata in XXL format, the path of a young couple towards completion as the three-hour playing time progressed among the something more than pleasant temperatures in the palace theater proved to be increasingly redundant. Not only a rocky, but also a very long way to virtue.

The ambition (supported by a research project at Bayreuth University) to recreate the world premiere of 1754 not only musically, but also as faithfully as possible in terms of dance choreography, imagery and costumes, appeared despite the colorful spectacle, with a touch of gentle irony in some actions ( Director: Nils Niemann, equipment: Johannes Ritter with subtle video support by Christoph Brech) ultimately a bit overmotivated. When Wilhelmine von Bayreuth surprised her brother Frederick II of Prussia, who was visiting Upper Franconia by horse – she herself had designed the plot – the circumstances were probably more relaxed.

“David et Jonathas” in the Church of the Redeemer

One was then glad that the Potsdam palace landscape and its surroundings also have more spacious rooms on offer. In addition to the Church of Peace – this year the venue for some exquisite chamber music and small orchestra concerts – the “bourgeois” Church of the Redeemer is also one of them, like this an architecture of the nostalgically dreaming 19th century, and indeed outside the garden area, but within sight and walking distance. It has already been used in previous years, but never with a full-fledged musical theater production. Meanwhile, Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s “David et Jonathas” from 1688 proved to be not only well placed here as a “biblical tragedy”, but also a great hit and its revival extremely worthwhile.

This is not least due to the compact format to which Charpentier and his librettist condensed the six acts of the Old Testament material. Marshall Pynkoski and his choreographer Jeanette Lajeunesse Zingg followed the imaginatively recorded uniform image with dramatic, dynamic scene and emotional changes: a room-high canopy tent that can be used equally as a throne, camp and oracle grotto (Antoine and Roland Fontaine with the sensually intoxicating costumes by Christian Lacroix) . There was also no idle lingering in the way Gaétan Jarry and his ensemble Marguerite Louise, huddled steaming tightly between the stage and the auditorium, acted in concentrated plasticity and density with sometimes drastically pictorial, martial sound effects close to the boiling point: the scene was always about the music the extreme clash of the most violent passions – euphoria and despair, consuming longing and deadly distrust.







There was no question that the relationship between the title couple is also a deeply erotic one: lived out or sublimated, in any case personality-shaping. Unfortunately, the program booklet gives no indication as to which voice subjects were cast for the roles at the premiere at the Jesuit College in Paris. Here it was the very bright, almost boyish tenor David Tricou as David and as Jonathas the soprano Caroline Arnaud, who appears late in the plot, but then, paradoxically, precisely because she neither vocally nor playfully limits her femininity, the homoerotic dimension of the action particularly emphasized. When things get tragic, both receive great, touching lamentations – and yet one had the impression that Charpentier had less fun with such high nobility than with the choleric madness and insidious web of intrigues of those around him, especially with King Saul, whom David Witczak pinched biliously set the scene.

In the Bayreuth Enlightenment fable, too, world evil was always quick to lead the naïve human children onto slippery paths. If then, of course, a clumsy satanic figure (Florian Götz) sang his evil proclamations roughly planed, that was perhaps a step too far in identifying the role. It’s similar with Philipp Mathmann’s male soul, who, quite stupidly chasing after all temptations, aired her male soprano in a grotesque little nutcracker dress shaky and unstable through the scenes – which suited the character of the role well, but perhaps it wasn’t meant that way. His partner Maria Ladurner was more direct. The good spirits of the plot mostly sang urgent admonitions, the voluptuousness and a rustic, sly Cupid (Anna Herbst/Simon Bode) mixed in cheeky lasciviousness, and festival director Dorothee Oberlinger conducted her “Ensemble 1700” with fitness and obvious fun – not so vividly and straight to the point like the already well-established French company, but fresh and springy enough to keep the interest in margravial pedagogical pasticcio in good balance with the occasionally quietly pressing weariness.