Saturday, November 12, 2022
Potro Gutiérrez would look for two more reinforcements to close his squad

November 12, 2022
Cruz Azul seeks to have a good step in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. For this reason, unlike last semester, the board has gone to work to have their reinforcements before the championship begins. La Maquina has officially announced its first two signings: Ramiro Carrera and Agusto Lotti, both from Atlético Tucumán.

According to the most recent reports, the Cruz Azul board of directors is looking to hire two more players to close the squad. This information indicates that the priorities would be a central defender and a forward of guarantees.

The number one candidate to reach La Noria and fight for a place in the central defense is the Ecuadorian Luis Fernando León. The 29-year-old defender currently plays for Atlético de San Luis and would be the board’s favorite to wear light blue.

León arrived in Liga MX in January 2020, after which he was loaned to Barcelona from Guayaquil, and returned with the Potosinos. According to the Transfermarkt portal, his approximate market value is 1.5 million dollars.

In the event that León’s operation was not achieved, Cruz Azul would look for a Mexican defender, although his identity has not been revealed. Looking for a reinforcement in Brazilian soccer is not ruled out either.

The other position that the Celestial Machine seeks to reinforce is that of center forward. Names such as Abel Hernández, also an Atlético de San Luis player, have been mentioned for this position, but it is still not clear which player Cruz Azul will seek for this position.

What seems more than clear is that Iván Morales will not continue in the institution and an accommodation is already being sought for him in another team.


