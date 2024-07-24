Luis Potro Knight and Shanik Berman They starred in the first awkward moment in The House of the Famous Mexico 2 with a fightIt all started because the Boss gave them a challenge where the reality star would have to sleep with the entertainment journalist who started making jokes at the moment.

After several comments from Shanik Berman Your partner Foal He was too uncomfortable and let the journalist of the Hoy program know, who only told him that it was a joke, but the former member of Acapulco Shore let him know that he should stop, becoming for many the first fight in The House of the Famous Mexico 2.

And Potro only wanted to respect his current partner. Fernanda de la Morawhich is why she didn’t want to sleep with Shanik Berman, in The House of the Famous Mexico 2 who, far from following the discussion, remained silent, but it was the viewers who defended her, since she has provided a lot of content.

Potro fights with Shanik Berman in LCDLFM 2 by demanding respect

For many, Potro was right, but there were more who defended Shanik, who has shown a much more natural personality since joining the reality show, and has gone from being one of the least popular to the most talked about on social media, becoming a trend.

“It must be because he respects his girlfriend, and Colt has changed, it’s called respect, don’t fuck with me,” “As soon as he steps into the zoo, Colt is leaving, not because he has more reality shows than the others and because he was already in CDLF, he doesn’t learn. His narcissism and egocentrism make him unbearable. He likes to do things, but not to be done to,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Potro was already in LCDLF, but in the Telemundo version where he gave very good content with Laura Bozzo, something that would have been very popular due to the chemistry they had on the reality show.