BUENOS AIRES — The essence of Argentine soccer can be found late at night, on the game circuit in the neighborhoods on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. There, for generations, young players have been trained, perhaps with the dream of wearing the uniform of the country’s national teambut mostly entertaining the late night and early morning crowds, with some huge, wild football talent.

“Potrero” is the term that sums up this system and style, rooted in the informal matches born on the amateur pitches of the 19th century, long before soccer became a profession with multimillion-dollar clubs and salaries.

All Argentine legends have carried it in their blood: Alfredo Di Stefano, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi. Everyone kicked the ball in paddocks, and when someone has an amazing touch on the ball or scores an incredible goal, it’s common for people to say, “That’s paddock.”

Now, matches have taken a modern twist. Today’s young players have expanded the reach of their circuit when broadcasting their matches via streamingand Argentina’s victory in the World Cup final in Qatar last year could bring them even more attention.

Interest in circuit matches had skyrocketed from just a few dozen followers before the coronavirus pandemic, to thousands online across the country and beyond. A Mexican soccer fan page shared a video of La Sub 21, a respected pasture team, and it reached 4.4 million views. Today there are accounts, such as Potrero Nato or Corta y al pie, dedicated to showing the best of the paddock system.

“Some people write to us on social media asking us to play in Patagonia or in the province of Córdoba, but we can’t pay for transportation,” said Franco Roldán, 26, a Sub 21 player known as Franquito.

While he was unemployed, playing for the club helped him support his family.

“During the time I was out of work, I knew that if my team won games I could buy milk for my son,” said Roldán, who has a 1-year-old son.

For Alan Matijasevic, 29, and many of his neighbors in Burzaco, a suburb of Buenos Aires, El Ciclón is the heart of the neighborhood. The club was founded by a group of families in 1989 and has offered recreational soccer for everyone from 5 to 80 years old, including Matijasevic’s 7-year-old son Gio.

The paddock system works like this: Teams host a five-on-five match, compete for a pot, usually around $1,000 contributed by players or sponsors, and winner-take-all. In general, a team organizes a potrera night, which consists of four or five games starting at 11:00 p.m. and ending around 4:00 a.m. or 5:00 a.m.

It is common to see children, even toddlers, playing on the field during halftime of a game, even in the early hours of the morning. The paddock games have become a social event.

A recent paddock match for Matijasevic started at 7:00 a.m. and by the time all the matches and cleanup were over, 24 hours had elapsed.

In the end, the “family vibe,” Matijasevic said, is what keeps him playing after 24 hours at the club.

