The holes not repaired on UK roads are a direct consequence of the war in Ukraine. Such a phrase would seem to make no sense and yet in an increasingly globalized world, where imports of materials are the order of the day especially in the more developed countries, here it is. the bitumen it becomes a luxury item and difficult to find if your first supplier is Russia, which has been imposed heavy sanctions by the European Union and other Western states following the invasion of Ukraine. In fact, in the UK over 60% of the bitumen was imported from Moscow and now, while other suppliers are being sought, the problem of road maintenance is very serious.

The research conducted by the Local Government Association (LGA), which represents more than 350 municipalities in England and Wales, photographed the problem of potholes and the high cost of fixing them. According to the LGA report, maintenance now costs 22% more to local administrations, with institutions on the hunt for bitumen in countries other than Russia with the appropriate difficulties. However, the research also highlights other problems on British roads, stating that in addition to potholes there would be other critical issues that could hardly be solved easily: it would even take 10 years and more than 12 billion pounds to repair all road defects in the United Kingdom. . Among the longest-standing problems there would also be that of the repair of street lamps, with the cost of energy.

“As this new analysis shows, municipalities across the country are facing an unprecedented increase in costs to repair our local streets, keep our street lamps lit and invest in better local infrastructure. – said the LGA spokesman – “Global pressures, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as rising inflation and shortages of materials, have provided the perfect storm for public administrations have built up pressure on already strained local budgets. To address this problem, the new government must cover these higher costs for municipalities or risk worsening road conditions or reducing other services. ” However, that of bitumen is only one of the critical issues that have emerged in recent months. The conflict in Ukraine has generated several global problems, from expensive energy to that of fuel, up to the absence of wiring.