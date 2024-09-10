Home World

From: Helmi Krappitz

A woman in Romania was supposed to be transferred to another hospital for an operation. During the medical transport, the cause of her pain disappeared.

Brașov – The journey to the hospital can be unpleasant – especially if you are in severe pain. Uneven roads are the last thing patients want. Potholes make the car particularly wobble. In the case of serious injuries, this can even be dangerous. But one woman in Romania had a different experience: the bumpy journey saved her from having to have an operation.

Miraculous rescue in ambulance: Woman healed after driving over potholes

A 56-year-old Romanian woman from Zalău complained of severe stomach pains due to an intestinal obstruction. Doctors at her home hospital said she would need surgery, the Romanian broadcaster reported Digi24The patient was to be transferred to another hospital. She was finally taken to Brașov by ambulance – the two cities are about 350 kilometers apart. Of the five-hour journey, almost two hours were spent on uneven roads riddled with potholes. When the patient finally arrived at the hospital after the long journey, the doctors were astonished because the intestinal obstruction had suddenly disappeared.

Potholes instead of surgery: Bumpy ride has solved intestinal obstruction

But how is that possible? An intestinal obstruction is a blockage in the intestine. This means that the intestinal contents can no longer be transported or can only be partially transported. It builds up and swelling and inflammation of the mucous membrane can occur. In some cases, surgery is necessary to remove the cause of the obstruction, according to the AOK. The same goes for the Romanian woman.

But the potholes in the asphalt caused the ambulance to shake so much that the intestinal obstruction was released, according to the Romanian broadcaster. The patient no longer needed to undergo surgery. The intestine was healed – and the 56-year-old was pain-free. (hk)