Potenza, nurse raped in an ambulance: the 46-year-old driver arrested

The Carabinieri of Potenza have 46-year-old man arrestedi, ambulance driver, accused of aggravated sexual assault against a nurse engaged in a night shift at an emergency health station in Val d’Agri. The violence dates back to late February 2022, when the two were doing the same shift. Following the woman’s complaint, investigations began.

The driver of the medical vehicle has at first groped the young woman in her private parts, and then forcibly force her onto a bed located in the position where they were. Here, despite the opposite resistance, the nurse has suffered forced sexual intercourse. After committing the violence, the assailant ordered the woman not to report the incident.

The timely investigations made it possible to collect serious indications of guilt against the suspect, who was thus identified as the perpetrator of the sexual violence. The Prosecutor specifies that through the analysis and the consonance that emerged from the statements of persons informed on the facts, in addition to the technical investigations, it was possible the arrest of the man.

