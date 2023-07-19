A six-year-old girl died last night in the “San Carlo” hospital in Potenza after being hit by a car while playing in the street on a toy scooter.

The drama took place on a street in the Lucania district: the little girl was rescued and transported to the hospital: her conditions immediately appeared very serious. She was transferred to intensive care, where she died during the night.

The girl was of Ukrainian nationality: she was hit by a car driven by a woman who – according to the first investigations by the police – was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The woman stopped to help the little girl.

According to what has been learned, the little girl may have been run over after escaping from her mother’s control.