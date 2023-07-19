Drama in Potenza where a 6-year-old girl died in the San Carlo hospital last night after being hit by a car. According to the first reconstructions, the girl of Ukrainian origin was hit by the car while she was aboard a scooter. The accident occurred shortly after 10 pm in the Lucania district in Potenza. The woman driving the vehicle stopped to render assistance. The little girl’s mother, not far away, was looking after her other one-year-old son.

Immediately appearing in very serious conditions, Evelina (this is the victim’s name) had been rushed to the San Carlo hospital but she didn’t make it.

The family had arrived in Potenza a year and a half ago from the war-torn country. She had recently moved into accommodation in the neighborhood on the outskirts of the capital.

On a hot summer evening, mother and children took to the streets to play and find some refreshment. The tragedy was consumed in a few moments

On the spot, in addition to the 118 staff, also the State Police.