President of the Italian Society of Virologists, director of the microbiological laboratory Arnaldo Caruso said that a strain of coronavirus was found in the country that may be resistant to existing vaccines. RIA News.

According to him, the previously identified “Nigerian” strain was found in northern Italy in the city of Brescia, Lombardy province.

Caruso explained that this strain is characterized by mutations against which current vaccines may not be effective.

Recall that the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus in Nigeria became known at the end of December last year.

Earlier, the WHO reported that the number of countries in which new strains of coronavirus are found continues to grow. Thus, the “British” mutation of the VOC 202012/01 virus was found in seven more countries. The total number of states where this strain is present has reached 101.

According to the head of the FMBA, Veronika Skvortsova, 3.5 thousand coronavirus mutations have already been identified in Russians.