LOS ANGELES.- In a dirty alley behind a donut shop in The Angelsryan smith he was convulsing in the grip of fentanylgoing in his euphoria abruptly from moments of lethargy to fits of violent tremors on a hot summer day.

When Brandice Josey, another homeless addict, leaned in and blew smoke at him in an act of charity, Smith straightened up and slowly parted his lip to inhale the vapor as if it were the cure for his problems.

Wearing a grimy yellow “Good Vibes Only” T-shirt, Smith leaned back on his backpack and dozed the rest of the afternoon on the asphalt, unfazed by the stench of rotting food and human excrement that filled the air.

For far too many people hooked on this narcotic, the sleepiness that follows a dose of fentanyl is permanent. The highly addictive and potentially lethal drug has become a scourge across the United States and is wreaking havoc on the growing number of people living on the streets of Los Angeles.

Nearly 2,000 homeless people died in the city from April 2020 to March 2021, an increase of 56 percent over the previous year, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Overdose was the leading cause of death; more than 700 lost their lives because of it.

Fentanyl was developed to be a pain reliever against intense pain from diseases such as cancer. The use of this powerful synthetic opioid, which is cheap to produce and often sold alone or mixed with other drugs, has increased exponentially. Because it is 50 times more powerful than heroin, even a small dose can be deadly.

It has quickly become the deadliest drug in the nation, according to the DEA anti-narcotics agency. Two-thirds of the 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021 were attributed to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The consequences of drug use extend well beyond the streets.

Jennifer Cataño, 27, has the names of two children tattooed on her wrists, but she hasn’t seen them in several years. They live with her mother.

“My mother doesn’t think it’s a good idea, because she thinks it’s going to hurt the children because I’m not ready to be rehabilitated,” Cataño said.

He’s overdosed three times and been to rehab seven or eight times.

“It’s scary to disengage from it,” he said. “Withdrawals are really unpleasant.”

Cataño wandered around a subway station near MacArthur Park, desperate to sell a bottle of Downy fabric softener and a Coleman camping chair that she stole from a nearby store.

Narcotic abuse can be a cause or a symptom of homelessness. Both can also be intertwined with mental illness.

A 2019 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found that about a quarter of all homeless adults in Los Angeles County had mental illness and 14 percent had a substance use disorder.

Only people who had a permanent or long-term serious illness were included in that analysis. In a broader interpretation of the same data, the Los Angeles Times found that approximately 51% suffered from mental illness and 46% suffered from substance use disorders.

Billions of dollars are being spent to alleviate homelessness in California, but treatment is not always funded.

A controversial bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom could improve that by forcing people with serious mental illnesses to undergo treatment. But they need to be diagnosed with a certain disorder, such as schizophrenia, and being addicted alone is not enough to get care.

From darkness to light

Help is available, but it is outweighed by the magnitude of the hardship visible on the streets.

Rita Richardson, a field supervisor at LA Door, a city addiction prevention program that works with people who have been convicted of misdemeanors, hands out socks, water, condoms, snacks, clean needles and flyers at the same hot spots Monday to Friday. She hopes that the fact that she is consistent in her visits will encourage people to ask for help.

“Then hopefully there is a moment of light. It might not happen this year. The next one might not happen. It could take several years,” said Richardson, a former addict and homeless person. “My goal is to lead you from darkness to light.”

Parts of Los Angeles have become scenes of despair, with men and women sprawled on sidewalks, huddled on benches and slumped in squalid alleys. Some curl up smoking the drug, others inject it.

Armando Rivera, 33, blew white puffs to attract addicts in the alleyway where Smith slept. He needed to sell some drugs to buy more. Those who didn’t have enough money to support his habit hovered around him, hoping to get a free dose. Rivera showed no mercy.

Cataño couldn’t sell the chair, but he eventually sold the fabric softener to a street vendor for $5.

It was money enough for another moment of euphoria.