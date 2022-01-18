A large asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth in the last 89 years this Tuesday the 18th. Named 7482 (1994 PC1), at its closest approach to Earth, at 18:51 (Brasilia time) on January 18, it will be about 1.9 million km from us. This represents just over 5 times the average distance between the Earth and the Moon.

According to NASA, the asteroid, about 3 times the size of the Eiffel Tower, will pass “close” and pose no risks.

+ Residents of the interior of MG report a meteor falling in the sky

This rocky asteroid was discovered on August 9, 1994, by astronomer Robert McNaught. With an observation arc of 47 years it has a very well-known orbit and was observed by Goldstone radar in January 1997. The approach of 2022 has been observed every month since August 2021.

At a brightness of 10 on the magnitude scale, it will be invisible to the naked eye. However, it can be seen with a good telescope. For an observer in Brasília, it will appear 62º above the southwest horizon from 19:45, in the direction of the constellation of Pisces, gradually descending until it sets at 00:44 on the 19th.

