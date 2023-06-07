Diego Sousai

06/07/2023

A skyscraper-sized asteroid dubbed “potentially hazardous” will safely pass Earth this month, and you can watch it live.

According to The Virtual Telescope ProjectAsteroid 1994 XD will make its closest approach to Earth on Monday, June 12, just before 9 pm EDT.

The Project is among groups tracking the asteroid as it approaches its orbit of our home planet and plans to provide a live feed of the flyby.

While you shouldn’t be worried about this asteroid hitting Earth, it is considered “potentially hazardous” because its orbit falls within the minimum Earth-Sun distance to meet the standard, according to NASA.

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (NEOS) uses computer modeling to determine the orbits of asteroids and comets and their chances of hitting Earth. As of June, there are more than a dozen nearby approaches that NEOS is tracking.

There will be enough distance between us and the asteroid to be able to look for it in the night sky without fear.

According to the Virtual Telescope Project, 1994 XD will make a close encounter on June 12th, but the close encounter is relative in space. At its closest approach to our planet, the asteroid will be about eight times the distance between Earth and the Moon, or over 1.9 million miles away.

Asteroid 1994 XD orbits the Sun every 3.6 years and will make another pass by Earth in 2041.

The asteroid is named after the year it was discovered. It was first identified by the Spacewatch group at the Kitt Peak Observatory in Arizona in December 1994.

Asteroid 1994 XD is estimated to be around 370 to 830 meters (1,214 to 2,723 ft) in diameter, considered small for an asteroid, but would still tower above most New York City skyscrapers.

In 2005, using the Arecibo Radio Telescope in Puerto Rico, astronomers discovered that 1994 XD is a binary asteroid, meaning that it is a larger asteroid with a moon orbiting it.

Another binary asteroid was the target of NASA’s DART mission, which crashed a small spacecraft into the lunar-orbiting asteroid Didymos to test a potential option for redirecting an asteroid if it was on a crash course for Earth. The test mission was a success, changing orbit in 32 minutes.























