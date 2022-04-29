During the early hours of Thursday, the asteroid identified with the number 418135 passed near Earth, which is considered “potentially dangerous” by NASA, because it was located less than one astronomical unit from the planet; that is, eight times farther than the distance between the Moon and us, explained university scientist Julieta Fierro Gossman.

The researcher from the Institute of Astronomy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) said that it was an object discovered on June 12, 2008 from the Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter observatory in Arizona, which happened at 2:46 p.m. 3 million 240 thousand kilometers from the earth’s surface.

At 457 meters tall it is less than twice the height of the KOI Tower in Monterrey, one of the tallest buildings in Mexico, and moves 30 times faster than the speed of sound, but luckily it did not hit the ground.

Detecting objects that could collide with the Earth, the specialist explained, began during the Cold War, since it was thought that if an enemy satellite fell, it would have to be destroyed. It was discovered that they were asteroids and a kind of space police was established, which had a telescope in Honduras dedicated to it, recalled the science communicator.

Studies reveal that it is not the first time that AG33 has approached the planet, since it has been around every seven years since 1902, according to astronomers’ calculations, so its next visit is expected to be on May 25. 2029, at 5:09 p.m., specified the winner of the 1995 Kalinga Prize, considered the Nobel Prize for popular science.

Asteroids, said Fierro, are remnants of the formation of the solar system, they usually contain important information about our planet; or, elements of commercial relevance, such as iron that can be used in industry.

A clear example of how they offer keys to our history is the Allende meteorite, which fell in Mexico and is one of the oldest, which offers information on the formation of our solar system. In the South Pole fireballs fall into the glaciers and where they end up there are mines of objects from the Moon or Mars, in addition to those from the asteroid belt.