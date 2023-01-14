“Va por México” is firmer and more united than ever in the defense of the democratic model in our country, joining the parties and citizens who fight for social welfare with equality and equity, committed to solving serious national problems and providing results and certainty to the Nation.

While the Morena government accumulates failures, omissions, corruption, ineptitude, and lies at the expense of social development and economic growth, the parties PRI-PAN-PRD We are determined to lead the national reconstruction through innovative, effective and credible mechanisms, demonstrating capacity for analysis, action and prediction to improve the ability to govern.

Our alliance is with the voices, ideas and proclamations that are found in the public space, in no way do we defend dogmas or monologues, but rather the richness of plurality, frank dialogue and effective deliberation.

“Va por México” postulates a government project based on discussion and agreements, not on imposition, closure or mediocrity.

As it had not happened before, today Mexico has a government that intends to end the opposition by all means, silence the divergent voices and centralize power, canceling our democratic regime and the freedoms and rights of society.

In extraordinary circumstances, the opposition parties have united to face that authoritarian attempt and not allow it to continue advancing. In 2023 “Va por México” will achieve majority citizen trust in the State of Mexico and Coahuila and in 2024 throughout the country.

Our alliance is constitutionalist because it is committed to defense of our constitution and for the strengthening of the democratic controls of power indicated in it, knowing that in this way we empower citizens and make the rule of law a reality that today hinders the group in power.

Mexico has started a very complicated year in many areas, mainly economic and security, having the worst government we ever imagined.

Therefore, the alliance “Va por México” will continue to act responsibly from the legislative sphere and upholding the citizen proposals that are required to correct the path and recover the social rights that have been denied to us today.

While Morena is a leap into the void, “Va por México” offers certainty, security and well-being.