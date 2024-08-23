“All non-mission essential personnel have been sent home as a precaution. The safety of our personnel is our top priority. Operations continue as planned,” the base said in a statement on social media platform X.
The Gelsenkirchen base did not provide further details.
The base is located in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, close to the border with the Netherlands.
The German town is famous for having a NATO air base.
