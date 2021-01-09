German Health Minister Jens Spahn denied media reports that he was considering nominating himself for the post of German Chancellor. He stated this in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

“No, I will be nominated as deputy chairman of the CDU (Christian Democratic Union – Note from Lenta.ru),” Spahn said in response to a question about his plans to become one of the candidates for the post of German chancellor.

The head of the Ministry of Health added that he is on the team of the Prime Minister of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, who claims to be the head of the CDU.

Earlier, the newspapers Bild and Spiegel, citing sources, reported that Spahn is considering the possibility of running for the post of Chancellor of the country and, if he wins, become the successor of Angela Merkel.

Earlier, Merkel made her last New Year’s address and announced that she would no longer apply for the post of German chancellor. She took over on November 22, 2005, becoming the first female chancellor.