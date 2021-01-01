New Year New luck: Werder Bremen would like to play against in the first home game in 2021 Union Berlin to tie in with the last two competitive games before the Christmas break. Head coach Florian Kohfeldt may trust the following starting XI against the strong starters from Köpenick.
Admittedly, home games are not exactly Werder’s supreme discipline. In 2020 the Bremen team lost ten in number, breaking the club’s negative record. Only VfB Stuttgart conceded more home defeats within a calendar year, who trotted out of the home stadium as a loser eleven times in 2014. A statistic that the Hanseatic city would like to put aside as quickly as possible.
In order to forget the home worries right at the beginning of the new year, a victory against the Berliners is essential – also with a view to the table – on Saturday afternoon, January 2nd. Thus, the Kohfeldt-Elf would maximize their distance on the relegation place after the important 1-0 last-minute success in Mainz. Advantage for Werder: Ex-Bremer Max Kruse is still out due to injury.
As previously announced, Werder’s storm hope Niclas Füllkrug completed parts of the Bremen team training again on Tuesday morning. The current top scorer (four hits) of SV Werder should, however, be slowly and safely brought up to the high level of stress in order to definitely avoid another setback. It is very unlikely that the 27-year-old will start playing against Union after a calf injury of over two months. In any case, Kohfeldt wants to wait for the final training before deciding on a cadre nomination.
Davie Selke and Leonardo Bittencourt, who reported fit after their injuries and the short Christmas break on Monday, are also an option for the Union game. Pretty good news for Werder, who can be rounded off with the full recovery of Ömer Toprak (already sat on the bench against Hannover) after his kick on the Achilles tendon in the 1-0 win in Mainz. Marco Friedl “will be there and be able to play”, as Kohfeldt explained.
Milot Rashica (thigh injury) meanwhile continues to work individually on his comeback, which is estimated for the end of January.
In terms of personnel, Kohfeldt can draw on almost unlimited resources. With Ömer Toprak, Leonardo Bittencourt and Marco Friedl, nothing should stand in the way of getting involved right from the start.
Of course, Jiri Pavlenka will start in the can as usual. In front of him is the recently often practiced, defensive five-man chain from Toprak, Christian Groß and Friedl – Milos Veljkovic or captain Niklas Moisander would be ready to replace. As usual, Theodor Gebre Selassie and top performers Ludwig Augustinsson, who recently flourished offensively, are plowing the outer lanes.
In the central midfield, ball distributor Kevin Möhwald and endurance runner Maximilian Eggestein provide the framework for the desired counter game and in particular provide Leo Bittencourt and Josh Sargent on the wing positions and Yuya Osako in the center. Depending on the progress and the course of the game, Selke or Füllkrug could replace the Japanese at half time.
