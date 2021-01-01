RB Leipzig guest on Saturday evening (8:30 pm) VfB Stuttgart. With which team will Julian Nagelsmann appear in the surprise team from Swabia?
At the beginning of the press conference on Friday, RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann had no good news. The personnel situation is also tense after the Christmas break, with up to six players threatened to be absent this weekend.
“Nordi Mukiele is still in constant pain and couldn’t really do much on the pitch,” said Nagelsmann, adding that there was “a relatively big question mark” behind the right-back. Benjamin Henrichs, Christopher Nkunku, Justin Kluivert, Ibrahima Konaté and Konrad Laimer will definitely be out, and none of these players were able to participate in team training, said Nagelsmann. Nkunku is most likely to return before the top game against Borussia Dortmund (January 9th), while Kluivert and Konaté could return against VfL Wolfsburg (January 16).
At the beginning of the year, the people of Leipzig get to do with VfB Stuttgart. The Swabians are surprisingly in seventh place in the table, but only collected four of their 18 points on home soil. Nagelsmann does not want to see a real advantage because of the results of his team on foreign places (nine points). VfB have “a very strong team”, praised the RB coach. to have playful solutions. “
The 33-year-old is particularly impressed by the transfer strategy under Sven Mislintat and the work of head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, who was assistant coach at TSG Hoffenheim under Nagelsmann: “You have signed relatively unknown names that are incredibly popular and have a lot of potential. They have a lot of players who can become top players, “said Nagelsmann, praising the squad. Matarazzo meanwhile is doing a “top job. He is a very warm and very, very good person who has many ideas that gush out of him.”
Nonetheless, three points should be made in the first game of the new year so as not to lose touch with the top of the table. Due to the failures, Nagelsmann’s hands are a little tied with regard to his starting line-up. The Saxons are expected to play again in a 3-4-2-1 formation, in which Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Halstenberg form the three-man chain in front of keeper Peter Gulacsi.
Should Mukiele get fit, he could start in the full-back position together with Angelino, in the event of a failure Tyler Adams could replace him as in the 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday eight. Kevin Kampl and Marcel Sabitzer should start in midfield, Emil Forsberg and Dani Olmo behind center forward Yussuf Poulsen are expected in the offensive half positions.
