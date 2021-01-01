“Nordi Mukiele is still in constant pain and couldn’t really do much on the pitch,” said Nagelsmann, adding that there was “a relatively big question mark” behind the right-back. Benjamin Henrichs, Christopher Nkunku, Justin Kluivert, Ibrahima Konaté and Konrad Laimer will definitely be out, and none of these players were able to participate in team training, said Nagelsmann. Nkunku is most likely to return before the top game against Borussia Dortmund (January 9th), while Kluivert and Konaté could return against VfL Wolfsburg (January 16).

The 33-year-old is particularly impressed by the transfer strategy under Sven Mislintat and the work of head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, who was assistant coach at TSG Hoffenheim under Nagelsmann: “You have signed relatively unknown names that are incredibly popular and have a lot of potential. They have a lot of players who can become top players, “said Nagelsmann, praising the squad. Matarazzo meanwhile is doing a “top job. He is a very warm and very, very good person who has many ideas that gush out of him.”

Should Mukiele get fit, he could start in the full-back position together with Angelino, in the event of a failure Tyler Adams could replace him as in the 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday eight. Kevin Kampl and Marcel Sabitzer should start in midfield, Emil Forsberg and Dani Olmo behind center forward Yussuf Poulsen are expected in the offensive half positions.