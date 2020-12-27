Director of the research department of Roskachestvo Lyudmila Buslaeva warned about the danger of caviar, packaged in December, as well as about ways to check its authenticity.

According to the expert, the best period for caviar production is from May to October, but “December” caviar may turn out to be a fake.

“The best caviar will be the one made during the fishing seasons – from about mid-May to the end of October. The caviar made in December is not of the best quality, since it was previously frozen, “Prime»On Sunday, December 27th.

According to Buslaeva, it is necessary to choose caviar labeled “GOST”, made in Kamchatka and Sakhalin.

“It is necessary to check whether the number on the bank is stamped out and not in. This is exactly what they do in production, ”she said.

Non-factory caviar may turn out to be a fake – it can be mixed with caviar of cheaper varieties or even added with one made from vegetable raw materials. In addition, the caviar may contain the preservative urotropine, which is prohibited in Russia.

When buying caviar by weight, the consumer cannot be sure of the safety of the product, since it is not known in what form it was delivered and how long it was on the counter.

Also, you should not buy the product at street ruins. You can find quality caviar in supermarkets or specialty stores.

On December 14, Marina Makisha, a member of the Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists, named a healthy portion of red caviar.