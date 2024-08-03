Israel braces for announced retaliation by Iran and Hezbollah in the next few days and consider that the attacks could come from “several fronts”This was reported by the channel Canale 12, according to which theIsraeli security apparatus is on ‘maximum alert’while member countries of a US-led international coalition aimed at thwarting such attacks are ready to intercept them.

Also according to the broadcaster, the Israeli leadership held discussions on how Israel will respond to such attacks, including with regard to ability to deal with “an all-out entry into war in this context”.

The TV then notes that yesterday’s edition of the ultra-conservative Iranian daily newspaper Kayhan in his editorial he warned thatunlike the attack in April which was almost completely foiled, This time the raid would target cities such as Tel Aviv and Haifastrategic centers and the homes of Israeli officials.

Truce and hostages, “no breakthrough from new round of talks”

Meanwhile, the new round of talks on the hostage dossier held yesterday in Cairo, attended by the heads of the Mossad and the Shin Bet, David Barnea and Ronen Bar, did not lead to a breakthrough. This was stated on social X by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing two Israeli officials who claimed that the negotiations are in a state of stalemate phase and that a possible agreement is far away.

“Netanyahu Does Not Want Deal,” Gallant and IDF Chief Irate

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallantand the head of the IDF, Herzi Halevimeanwhile, they would argue that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, by continually raising the stakes, is knowingly trying to prevent an agreement on the hostages and the ceasefire in Gaza. This is the reconstruction that the Israeli press gives of a heated meeting that took place on Friday evening, on the eve of a new mission to Cairo.

According to the Times of Israel, Gallant and Halevi They urged Netanyahu to close a deal with Hamasbut left the meeting concluding that the prime minister is not interested in an agreement at this time. According to Channel 12, Halevi said during the heated discussion that “the conditions for an agreement are there. I think it is right to engage in negotiations and get the best possible outcome. We will continue to put pressure on Hamas until then, and once an agreement is reached we can turn our attention to the north.”

Gallant, addressing Netanyahu, told him that “there will be no agreement with the (four new, ed.) conditions that you have included (in the proposal, ed.), and you know it.” Other media spoke of negotiators who “are about to explode” because of thefriction between the prime minister and the security chiefs.

Hamas seeks Haniyeh’s successor

Hamas has announced that it has begun consultations to choose a successor to its political leader, Ismail Hanieyh, who died in Tehran in a raid attributed to Israel. In a statement, the Palestinian group said it had “an extensive consultation process” has begun to select a new leader. Haniyeh’s likely successors include former Hamas political leader Khaled Meshaal, who led the group from 1996 to May 6, 2017, and Yahya Sinwar, who has led Hamas in the Gaza Strip since 2017 and is considered the mastermind of the October 7 attack on Israel.