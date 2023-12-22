Dhe Christmas meal, potato salad with sausages, which is popular in many families, has become more expensive this year due to the sharp rise in food prices. The German Economic Institute (IW) published its annual potato salad index on Friday – according to this, the traditional meal for four people costs an average of 6.97 euros this year, 4.7 percent more than in 2022.

Inflation has been particularly noticeable in food in the past two years, emphasized the IW. Compared to 2020, food at Christmas time costs around 30 percent more this year.

The institute's calculations are based on price data from the food retailer Rewe. The IW looks at the costs of potato salad in different districts. It has already become clear in recent years that Christmas dinner in East Germany is cheaper due to lower wages and lower costs. In Gera or Weimar, the cost of potato salad for four people is 6.62 euros.