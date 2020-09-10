In breakfast, we need something that is easy to digest and provides energy to our body for a long time. Potato is perfect in this election. It is a treasure trove of nutrients. The problem is that most people do not know the right way to eat potatoes, and because of their ignorance, they continue to discredit the potatoes by calling them harmful to health! Funny things have happened, now let’s focus on the merits of potato …

Potato Nutrients

Potato is very rich in nutrition. This is the reason that potato is considered the king of vegetables, most of the vegetables seem incomplete without potato. Starch is found in abundance in potatoes.

-Also consists of protein, iron, carbohydrate, vitamin-A, vitamin-B and vitamin-C. When potato is prepared by mixing it with cream and fat-rich foods, then its ability to increase fat increases manifold.

Benefits of eating potatoes

Tired of being thin!

On the one hand, most people of the world are trying to reduce their increasing obesity, while there are also a large number of people who are worried about their thinness. These people do everything possible to increase the fat on their body but there is no benefit.

-If you are also involved in such people, then you can consume potatoes regularly in your breakfast. Try different recipe of potato every day, this will help you to increase the fat along with the nutrients needed for the body.

Digestive aids

– Boiled potatoes are very easy to digest. Those who have digestive problems, ie those who have difficulty in digesting food, can consume potatoes. Keep in mind that potatoes should not be consumed in the event of loose motion or abdominal pain.

Beneficial for the skin

– Due to its nutrients, potato works to make your skin and hair beautiful. Those who have problems with skin spots, they can also apply potato on their skin. You can also increase the amount of potatoes in your diet.

They should avoid potatoes

– People who are very obese, or who are having problems with their increasing fat, should consume potato in very limited quantity. In addition, those who have acidity problems should not eat potatoes. If you want to eat potatoes, eat with curd or drink more fluids during the day.

