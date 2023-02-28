A portrait of a woman painted by Vincent van Gogh, who can also be recognized in his famous The Potato Eaters from 1885, was sold in London on Tuesday for 4,842,000 British pounds (5.5 million euros). Auction house Christie’s expected the painting, made in the early spring of the same year, to fetch between 1 and 2 million British pounds.

