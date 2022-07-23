According to a study developed byEuropean Society of Cardiology, Potassium-rich foods such as bananas, avocados and salmon could reduce the negative effects of dietary salt, resulting in lower blood pressure, particularly in women with high salt intake.

The results of the Research have been published onEuropean Heart Journal, a scientific journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

Foods rich in potassium: that’s why they are good for women’s heart health

“It is known that high salt consumption is associated with high blood pressure and an increased risk of heart attacks and stroke, ”said study author Professor Liffert Vogt ofAmsterdam University Medical Centersin the Netherlands: “Health advice has focused on limiting salt intake, but this is difficult to achieve when our diets include processed foods. Potassium helps the body excrete more sodium in the urine. In our study, dietary potassium was linked to higher health gains in women ”.

Research on a diet with potassium-rich foods involved 24,963 volunteers (11,267 men and 13,696 women) from the EPIC-Norfolk study, which examined between 1993 and 1997, between 1993 and 1997, patients aged between 40 and 79 years old from general practitioners. The median age was 59 for men and 58 for women. Participants completed a lifestyle questionnaire, blood pressure was measured, and a urine sample was collected. Urinary sodium and potassium were used to estimate dietary intake. Participants were divided into tertiles based on sodium (low / medium / high) and potassium (low / medium / high) intake.

To understand the importance of a diet with potassium-rich foods, the team of scientists carefully studied the association between potassium intake and blood pressure after making the right distinctions for age, sex and sodium intake. Potassium consumption (in grams per day) has been associated with blood pressure in women: as intake increased, blood pressure decreased.

When the association was analyzed based on sodium intake (low / medium / high), the relationship between potassium and blood pressure was only observed in women with a high sodium intake, where each gram of daily potassium increases it has been associated with a 2.4 mmHg systolic lowering of blood pressure. There was no association between potassium and blood pressure in men.

During a median follow-up of 19.5 years, 13,596 (55%) of the volunteers who participated in the research were hospitalized or died from cardiovascular diseases. The team of experts carefully studied the association between potassium intake and cardiovascular events after dividing the observed sample by age, sex, body mass index, sodium intake, use of lipid-lowering drugs, smoking, alcohol intake. , diabetes and previous heart attacks or strokes.

In the overall cohort, people in the highest potassium tertile had a 13% lower risk of cardiovascular events than those in the lowest tertile. When men and women were analyzed separately, the corresponding risk reductions were 7% and 11%, respectively. The amount of salt in the diet did not affect the relationship between potassium and cardiovascular events in men or women.

Professor Vogt said: 'The findings suggest that potassium helps preserve heart health, but that women benefit more from it than men. The relationship between potassium and cardiovascular events was the same regardless of sodium intake, suggesting that potassium also has other ways to protect the heart. to increase sodium excretion ", a diet with foods rich in potassium protects the hearts of women in particular.

L‘World Health Organization recommends that adults consume at least 3.5 grams of potassium and less than 2 grams of sodium (5 grams of salt) per day. Foods that are high in potassium include vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, dairy products, and fish. For example, a 115 gram banana has 375 mg of potassium, 154 grams of cooked salmon has 780 mg, a 136 gram potato has 500 mg, and 1 cup of milk has 375 mg.