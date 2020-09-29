The head of Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, lost the first line in the list of the richest Russians according to Forbes. This is evidenced by the data counter Forbes Real Time.

The Russian rating was headed by the owner of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NLMK) Vladimir Lisin. At the moment, his fortune is $ 22.6 billion. It is noted that the increase in Lisin’s fortune was facilitated by market conditions, in particular, the growth of NLMK shares.

At the same time, Potanin took second place with a fortune of $ 22.3 billion. The third place went to the family of Senator Suleiman Kerimov, whose assets are estimated at $ 21 billion.

Earlier Forbes stated that the son of Russian billionaire Arkady Rotenberg Igor is the richest representative of the second generation of the richest family clans in Russia. Igor Rotenberg’s fortune, who is the main owner of Gazprom Burenie, is estimated at $ 950 million.