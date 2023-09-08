Posts | The role of the animal welfare representative ends for cost-saving reasons

The agent does not deal with individual cases and does not carry out supervision. Now the position will be abolished and funding will be directed to, for example, the treatment of bird flu.

Animal Protection Ombudsman the position will not be extended after the turn of the year. The animal welfare representative says in his blog postthat the fixed-term position will not be extended for cost-saving reasons, but that funding will be directed to, for example, the treatment of bird flu.

The current fixed-term position has existed between 2020 and 2023, and it is based on the program entry of the previous government.

In the current one, the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the government’s program does not mention the position of the animal welfare representative. However, the position has also existed before, in the years 2013–2015, i.e Jyrki Katainen (kok) during the government period.

Agent the task has been, for example, to promote and improve animal welfare through monitoring, initiatives, statements and other means of influence. In addition, it has promoted the cooperation of various actors and participated in the work of working groups promoting animal welfare.

“Collaborative partners are, for example, the Animal Welfare Center, other authorities, organizations, researchers and experts in the field. During my term of office, I have met several entities that work with animal welfare, as well as heard the views of various stakeholders at the events we organize”, animal protection ombudsman Saara Kupsala write.

The position has been located at the Food Agency in Seinäjoki. In its activities, the animal protection ombudsman is an independent and independent authority that works to improve the welfare of animals at a general societal level.

The agent does not deal with individual cases and does not carry out supervision. The area of ​​activity broadly covers all groups of animals with which people come into contact. These include, for example, farm animals, companion and hobby animals, experimental animals and wild animals.

Finnish Cat Association said on Friday that he was concerned about the deteriorating status of animals. According to the union, it is difficult to understand the decision to abolish the position, even though there has been widespread demand for the position to be permanent.

“With this decision, the meritorious work that the animal protection ombudsman has done so far, and the continuity that the promotion of animal welfare in society requires,” says Kissaliitto in a press release.

“In an economically challenging situation, it would be extremely important for Finland to have an authority acting as an animal advocate to ensure that the rights and well-being of animals are featured in the social debate

Suomen Kissaliitto ry was founded in 1975 as a cooperation body of Finnish breed cat associations. The association consists of 14 registered breed cat associations with more than 7,000 members.