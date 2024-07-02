Posts | The race has begun: Who will be the next mayor of Espoo?

Posts|Applications for the position can be submitted until August 23.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A successor to Jukka Mäkelä is being sought for the position of Espoo city manager. The job’s responsibilities include managing the city group and managing finances. You can apply for the position until August 23. The choice is practically in the hands of the coalition.

Job announcement Espoo’s mayor is published. Espoo is now looking for a successor Jukka Mäkeläwho has handled the task since 2011. Mäkelä will retire at the turn of the year.

According to the announcement, the city manager’s areas of responsibility are the management of the Espoo city group and financial management. The person selected for the position ensures that the goals of the Espoo strategy set by the council are achieved.

In addition, the mayor’s job description includes “developing the competitiveness of the metropolitan area by networking with the welfare area, business life, universities, colleges and educational institutions, as well as regional, national and international actors”.

The position also includes group administration tasks.

Espoo according to the city’s personnel regulations, the council hires the city manager for a seven-year temporary position and decides on extensions of a maximum of four years.

Eligibility for the position is a higher university degree and sufficient management experience, as well as Finnish and Swedish language requirements. Familiarity with public administration is also considered an advantage.

Applications for the position can be submitted until August 23.

HS told in May that the race for mayor started slowly behind the scenes.

Possible successors to Mäkelä have been speculated to include the chairman of the Espoo city council Mervi from Kata (kok), the young promise of the coalition From Henrik Vuorno and Finland’s Minister of the Environment and Climate Kai from Mykkä (kok), but for now there is no certainty about the applicants or their opportunities.

The choice is practically in the hands of Espoo’s largest political group, the coalition.