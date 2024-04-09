Posts | Mika Aaltola's position at the Foreign Policy Institute was put up for a search – This is what Aaltola commented

The position of the director of the Foreign Policy Institute is being sought. Currently, Mika Aaltola holds the position.

Foreign policy the position of the director of the institute (Upi) is being sought.

This is a temporary position for the period 1 January 2025–31 December 2029. The salary is 12,672 euros.

Currently holding office Mika Aaltola. His five-year term began at the beginning of 2020.

Aaltola returned to his leadership position in February after the presidential election. Aaltola, who ran in the elections as an uncommitted candidate, told HS in an interview in February that he finds the return to everyday life comfortable.

The application period for the director position ends on May 6. Maximum term Upi's leadership has two terms of office. Aaltola has served as manager for one season.

Wave says that he will also apply for the second season.

“Managing Upi is a meaningful and interesting job and many people think that I have done it well,” says Aaltola.

“Nevertheless, you always need to be humble in front of such processes,” he continues.

Aaltola has been at Upi for 16 years in various temporary jobs. He describes the five-year duration of the position and the application process as a typical process of filling an academic position.

Aaltola says that he is satisfied with the increase in the interest of Upi's researchers and experts as interviewees over the past few years. Especially after Russia attacked Ukraine, Upi's experts have been featured a lot in the media.

Wave does not directly answer the question of whether he intends to run for office in the summer European elections. However, he says that the presidential election is a different election compared to other daily politics.

“The presidential election sought a figure outside of party politics. The European elections would need a party and a party apparatus. You can't just snub your own party like that,” says Aaltola.

Aaltola clearly says that his own interest is currently focused on the relations between Finland and Russia.

Aaltola brings up the fact that, according to him, Finns are particularly interested in security and defense in the light of surveys – issues are also on display in the European elections.

“The strength of democracy must be shown in a high voter turnout.”