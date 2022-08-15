Posts | 16 people applied to succeed Mika Salminen – Familiar names from the corona era included

The salary level of the head of the department is a little over 9,000 euros per month.

Health and having worked as the director of the Department of Health Security at the Swedish Welfare Institute (THL). Mika Salminen 16 people applied to be his successor. The application period for the position ended on Monday at 12 noon.

The following applied for the position of director of the health security department:

About applicants Otto Helve, Jaana Halonen, Anne Hyvärinen, Maarit Leinonen and Carita Savolainen-Kopra have already worked at THL in different positions. Savolainen-Kopra, who works as a leading expert, and Helve, who works as a senior physician, have become familiar to the general public even during the corona period.

Eeva Ruotsalainen, on the other hand, works as an assistant chief physician in the hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa.

In addition, three people who did not want their names to be published applied for the position.

THL’s CEO Markku Tervahauta tells for MTVthat the salary level of the department managers has been a little over 9,000 euros per month.

Previously Salminen, who worked as the director of the health safety department, will start as the director of THL’s Well-Being Influencers department in September.

Salminen has been responsible for handling the corona crisis, but after the change, he no longer works on corona tasks.

Salminen has said that he has been thinking for a long time that he could try something else. Salminen’s new position is temporary and ends at the end of August 2027.