The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal postponed consideration of Case No. “87” of 2023, in which a number of persons and entities are accused, and which relates to the crimes of establishing and managing a terrorist organization and laundering money proceeds from “felonies of establishing and establishing a secret terrorist organization,” until February 7 and 8. Next to hear the Public Prosecution’s case.

Yesterday's session was devoted to hearing the testimony of the two prosecution witnesses on charges related to money laundering crimes against five defendants and six companies they manage.

The public session, which was attended by defense lawyers, the defendants’ families, and representatives of the media, touched on the financial statements of the companies owned by the defendants and the incidents of money laundering, which occurred on behalf of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organization, as the court continued to discuss the two prosecution witnesses for a period of approximately four hours, during which the defendants’ lawyers discussed the matter. The court allowed the defendants to confront and discuss the two witnesses.

Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, had referred 84 defendants, most of whom were members of the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization, to the State Security Court to be tried for the crime of establishing another secret organization for the purpose of committing acts of violence and terrorism on state territory.

The defendants had concealed this crime and its evidence before being arrested and tried in Case No. (17) of 2013 State Security Penalty.