Due to the approaching start of the National Service Course No. 16, it was decided to postpone the summer session for school students, which is scheduled to be held in August 2021, until further notice. According to what was stated in a tweet via Twitter, today via the official account of the National and Reserve Service of the United Arab Emirates.

