Presentation will be on July 3rd; the front says it regrets the decision and criticizes the “disorganization” of Lula’s administration

A FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front) stated this Tuesday (June 25, 2024) that the postponement of the 2024/2025 Harvest Plan is a “total demonstration of disorganization and inefficiency” of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In note (read the full text below)the front said it regretted the decision, which it classified as “a worrying sign from the federal government in light of the crisis faced by the sector”.

According to the FPA, rural producers will be uncovered during the first week of the plan. Therefore, the problems that are in the initial proposal will still need to be corrected, which would take longer for real credit to reach producers.

The entity also said that the time is “urgent” and which demands equality from the PT administration to face the challenges of continuing to contribute to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), with the creation of jobs and income and with quality food.

The principle of isonomy is responsible for ensuring that everyone is equal before the law.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE CROP PLAN

The minister Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture) said this Tuesday (June 25) that the Harvest Plan for 2024/2025 will be announced on July 3. Initially, it was expected that the government would hold an event on Wednesday (June 26) to present the plan.

The sector expects around R$500 billionbut the economic team, led by the minister Fernando Haddad (Treasury), has not yet decided on the amount.

Here is the full note released by the FPA this Tuesday (June 25):

“The FPA (Parliamentary Front for Agriculture) deeply regrets the postponement of the 2024/25 Harvest Plan, in a complete demonstration of disorganization and inefficiency on the part of the federal government.

“It is important to highlight that rural producers will be uncovered during the first week of the plan’s validity, that is, all the problems that are in the initial proposal will still need to be corrected, which takes even longer for real credit to reach producers.

“A worrying sign from the federal government given the crisis faced by the sector.

“We understand that the moment is urgent and requires government equality so that we can face the challenges of continuing to contribute a large part of the Brazilian GDP, the generation of jobs and income, in addition to quality food and without inflation on the Brazilian table.

“Agricultural Parliamentary Front.”