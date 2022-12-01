SpaceX announced the postponement of the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, which carries the explorer Rashid, to a date that will be determined soon, after the launch was scheduled for yesterday, after examining the missile and reviewing the data.

It is scheduled that the explorer Rashid will set off to his destination towards the moon, from inside the Cape Canaveral base, in Complex No. 40 in the state of Florida, in the United States of America.

The launch date was set on the 28th of last November, then it was postponed to the 30th of the same month, and it was postponed to the first of this December, then it was postponed to another date that will be determined soon.

According to statements by the director of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, Dr. Hamad Al Marzouqi, the launch window is available until next March.

The mission of the explorer on the surface of the moon lasts one lunar day, starting after sunrise in the landing area on the surface of the moon, until before sunset, during which time the explorer works on implementing the basic idea of ​​the mission, which is moving on the surface of the moon, visiting different places, Each site will have a clear scientific plan, including imaging and measurement of electrical charges. These plans will be in coordination between the scientific and engineering teams at the center, and then sent to the operations team, which in turn implements the plan and receives the data.

Sarah Al-Muaini, responsible for communication systems and the scientific team at the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, said that the explorer has two communication devices, the first is main and the second is secondary.

She added that in the event of a defect in the main system, the explorer team will move to the secondary system, which is a direct connection from the station to the explorer.

Al-Muaini stated that one of the goals related to the explorer Rashid is to study the geology of the moon’s surface, to understand the extent of the moon’s development, how it originated, and its relationship to the planet Earth, noting that the data that the explorer will provide will help the scientific community in this study, as it consists of several cameras, in addition to another device. It studies the density of electrons on the lunar surface soil.

And she continued: «Among the cameras in the explorer is a microscopic camera that captures a microscopic image of the soil of the lunar surface, through which the distribution of various moon grains on the path of the explorer is shown, as well as a thermal camera that provides images that show the chemical properties of this soil, in addition to a sensor of fine electrical charges that studies the density of Electrons, or electron shells, are on the surface of the Moon, at many different altitudes.”

The Emirates project to explore the moon was designed and fully completed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team, which is 100% Emirati, and the female engineers and employees of the center represent 40%, and they played a key role in the completion of the project.