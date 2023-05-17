Yes, delaying electric cars makes perfect sense for some brands.

Electric driving is the medium-term future. Of course, working from home is even more environmentally friendly, but not every company is that far. And the same applies to car brands: not every brand is equally advanced. Major European concerns such as Volkswagen, Stellantis, Mercedes and BMW have invested heavily in electrification of their models.

But the Japanese brands in particular are still lagging a bit behind. Subaru mainly announced plans yesterday and there is not really much choice at Toyota and Lexus either. And the electric car that three brands sell (the Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4X and Lexus UX300e) are basically the same car.

Postpone EV

Honda is also quite behind. With the Honda e, the Japanese had a solid sales topper, but the high price, the even higher weight and the small range threw an unfiltered spanner in the works. With the e:Ny1 it really has to happen for Honda. Bee Coach they spoke to Katsuhisa Okuda (that’s the president of Honda Motor Europe) and Honda says they are not behind at all. In fact, Honda is right on target.

We will of course explain that for you. Honda chooses a clear side in the ‘chicken or egg’ story. It is, of course, about the charging stations. Tesla did this the smartest: only making EVs and facilitating the charging facilities themselves. There was nothing to prevent Honda from doing something similar, but they chose to develop hydrogen cars (Honda Clarity FCEV) and mainly sell combustion engines.

Adapt to supply piles

Now Honda is mainly busy monitoring the charging infrastructure. They then adjust their model range accordingly. According to Honda, Honda is now exactly on schedule and no, that is not a May 16 joke.

Honda says hybrid is the ultimate solution right now. Handy for electric driving through the city, but you can also get somewhere. But when will Honda go all over? According to Okuda, that is not before 2040, probably 2050. Then the infrastructure will be in order and Honda can also make electric cars.

Autoblog nuance!

Then it is now high time for the famous and much needed Autoblog Nuance. Because does Honda have a point here? Well, yes and no. Honda sells a huge amount of cars worldwide. In Europe, the brand is relatively small, but otherwise you come across them a lot.

Often also in markets where the infrastructure is not yet great. We Europeans in general and the Dutch in particular are extremely spoiled with our dense network in terms of public charging stations.

It is understandable that a car brand justifies its own actions. On the other hand: right and brand like Tesla has shown that full commitment to electric cars can indeed work out well?

And in many cases, government agencies are also working on installing charging stations based on EV sales figures. So if Honda comes up with electric cars soon, those poles will follow naturally. So much for the Autoblog nuance.

