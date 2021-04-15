The man responsible for the bloody attacks on two mosques in 2019 in New Zealand failed to appear in court on Thursday to challenge his prison conditions.

Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life imprisonment without possibility of release due to the terrorist attacks that killed 51 worshipers. He was also convicted under anti-terror laws.

Tarrant was scheduled to appear before the Supreme Court in Oakland today, Thursday, to challenge his prison conditions, according to court documents, but he did not attend and Judge Vining postponed the consideration of the matter.

In a record of the hearing released after the session, Fening said the gunman had asked for the session to be postponed.

Tarrant pleaded guilty in March 2020 to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terror attack.

The attacks on the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center were filmed by the gunman

And broadcast it live on social media.

His sentencing in August was the first time New Zealand had issued a verdict without a chance for parole, and it was also the first time that anyone had been sentenced for a crime under the New Zealand New Curb Terrorism Act.