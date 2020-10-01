The currency common to the 15 ECOWAS countries was to be launched in 2020, but this sea serpent that has been talked about for decades is at a standstill.

Will a single currency for all 15 West African countries emerge? Nothing is less sure. The announcement in 2019 by the heads of state of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of the launch of the Eco in 2020 already seemed totally unrealistic. In one year, it would have been necessary to create a central bank, decide on the exchange rate regime, manufacture coins and banknotes, adapt computer systems and administrations … which Europe took fifteen years to launch his euro.

The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has obviously not helped. The fall in growth in West Africa makes it impossible to comply with the convergence criteria which should concern inflation, debt and public deficits. What is clear is that the conditions have not been met for the creation of a monetary zone common to 15 countries.

To this was added the confusion created by the announced change from the CFA franc to Eco by the eight countries of the French-speaking area of ​​the West African Economic and Monetary Union (Uémoa), members of ECOWAS. By announcing without warning that it would adopt a currency bearing the name of the future single currency, Uémoa (Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Benin, Burkina, Niger, Togo, Mali, Guinea Bissau) sowed discord. Provoking real mistrust in Nigeria, a great economic power in the region which intends to obtain the leadership of the future currency.

With this agreement with Paris on the end of the CFA franc, the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) will no longer have to deposit half of its foreign exchange reserves with the French Treasury, an obligation that was perceived as a humiliating dependence vis-à-vis France by detractors of the CFA franc.

Another important difference: Paris is withdrawing from the governing bodies in which it was present. So far, the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Banque de France have participated in the two annual meetings, one of which was held in Paris.

On the other hand, France will continue to play its role of guarantor for this currency which will also maintain a fixed parity with the euro (1 euro = 655.96 CFA francs).

It is this last point in particular that bothers the English-speaking countries of the region. Nigeria demands, in order to engage in a true monetary union, that the countries of the CFA franc zone completely sever their ties with France and put an end to the fixed parity with the euro.

When I was minister in 2000, we were already talking about a five-year deadline. We cannot wait for a thousand years for each other’s incompatibilities to be resolved!Daniel Anikpo, former Ivorian Minister of Trade and Industryto AFP

For their part, the countries of the franc zone fear falling into the monetary instability experienced by their English-speaking neighbors in the West African Monetary Zone (Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia), who each have their currency. They are also afraid of falling under the domination of Nigeria, heavyweight of the 15 countries of the ECOWAS, with 180 million inhabitants out of 300, and 65% of the GDP of the area.

Aware of the difficulties, Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou urged his counterparts, during the last ECOWAS summit, on September 7, 2020, “to postpone the deadline” and “to draw up a new roadmap while maintaining a gradual approach for the launch of the common currency”.

“No, it’s not a funeral, it’s a postponement”, wants to believe Yao Prao, professor of economics at the University of Bouaké (Ivory Coast), according to which the Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara evoked a delay of five additional years.

“It’s a question of political will. Five years is enough to get there.”, he believes, despite “discrepancies” Between the countries. On the other hand, for the economist and former Ivorian minister Daniel Anikpo, the Eco “not going to happen”, because “there is no political will”.