It was decided to postpone the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, which was scheduled today to the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to a later time due to weather conditions.

His Highness was scheduled to pay an official visit today to Pakistan, during which he will discuss the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan and ways to strengthen them in various fields.

A phone call took place between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and the two sides agreed that the visit would be as soon as possible.