The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology announced today, Saturday, the postponement of the launch of the Saudi satellite 17 “Shaheen Sat” on board the Russian Soyuz 2 missile, before the launch date, which was scheduled for this morning.

The authority added, in a press release today, that the new launch date will be announced at a later time, according to the official news agency “SPA” on “Twitter”.

The authority did not mention any other details about the reason for delaying the launch of the Saudi satellite 17 “Shaheen Sat”.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Authority Prince Sultan bin Salman announced yesterday the launch of the two satellites “CubeSat” and “Shaheen Sat”, one of which is affiliated to King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and the other to King Saud University, this morning, indicating that they serve the scientific tasks that are aimed at developing Sectors related to the space industry.

Shaheen Sat is the seventeenth satellite of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, which is dedicated to satellite photography and tracking marine ships.