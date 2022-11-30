The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the postponement of the launch of the explorer “Rashid” to the surface of the moon until tomorrow, Thursday.

The center stated that the launch date for the Emirates project to explore the moon will be tomorrow, Thursday, at 12:37 pm (UAE time).

Explorer Rashid was scheduled to set off today, Wednesday, to his destination towards the moon, from inside the Cape Canaveral base in Complex No. 40 in Florida.