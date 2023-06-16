The launch of the “Ariane 5” rocket, which was scheduled for Friday evening from Kourou, French Guiana, has been postponed for at least two weeks due to a problem detected in the rocket, according to what the “Arianespace” company announced Thursday.

Arianespace, which will announce at the end of June a new date for launching the missile, indicated that a “mismatch” was detected on the control lines for the separation of reinforcements from the missile.

The company responsible for operating the European missiles tweeted, “Based on safety requirements, Arianespace has decided to postpone the launch of the missile.” The transfer of “Ariane 5” to its launch pad in Kourou was cancelled.

“Arianespace” explained that this decision is “normal” and comes “within the company’s reliability approach that contributed to the success of Ariane 5.”

This upcoming mission will be the 117th and last flight of the European missile to be retired after 27 years of service. During this space mission, a French military communications satellite (Syracuse 4B) and an experimental German satellite will be transmitted.