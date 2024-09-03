Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Identical sources revealed to Al-Ittihad that the elections for sports federations for the new session 2024-2028 will be postponed to a later time, pending special arrangements regarding the allocation of a “Ministry of Sports” to replace the “General Sports Authority”, which is the highest governmental authority responsible for sponsoring the sports sector in the country.

The elections for the new 2024-2028 session were scheduled to start in the table tennis, handball and volleyball federations during the current September and next October, in addition to the rest of the federations of group and individual games.

The opening of the election was preceded by the announcement of a number of candidates’ readiness to enter the electoral race in the new session, especially for the presidency seat. The list of the most prominent candidates included Dawood Al-Hajri (Table Tennis Federation), Nabil Ashour (Handball), Mansour Bouassiba (Cycling), Abdullah Al-Darmaki, and Hamed Al-Rusi (Volleyball Federation), Dharar Balhol, candidate of Al-Nasr Club, and Abdul Latif Al-Fardan, candidate of Sharjah Club for the presidency of the Basketball Federation.