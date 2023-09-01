Today, Friday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the postponement of the return of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station due to weather conditions.

And the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center wrote, on its official account on the “X” platform, previously, “A new date has been set for the Dragon spacecraft to separate from the International Space Station and return to Earth.”

The center added that the vehicle’s separation from the station will take place on September 3, and the return to Earth will be on September 4.

The US space agency (NASA) and SpaceX confirmed that the “Dragon” spacecraft will separate from the station not before September 3, and the landing on Earth will be on September 4, according to weather conditions.

Al-Neyadi successfully completed the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, which lasted 6 months.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.