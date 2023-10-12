The United Kingdomin 2020, under the administration Boris Johnsonhad decided to anticipate to 2030 the diktat on stop petrol and diesel carswhich in the States of the Union is scheduled for 2035. This decision, however, is now being questioned by the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunakwhich postponed the stop from 2030 to 2035, the same date established by the European Union. This rethink also opens a crack in European beliefs towards the Stop of 2035which until recently were granitic and are now a little less so.

The ban on petrol and diesel cars in the UK is postponed from 2030 to 2035. This decision, which could perhaps also influence the debate in the European Union, was taken by the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In his speech to Downing Street Sunak highlighted the need for one greater clarity in informing the public about how this goal affects their daily lives. For this reason, several initiatives deemed problematic will be eliminated, including the proposal to establish a minimum number of passengers in vehicles, the imposition of high taxes on meat and new taxes to discourage flying.

Rishi Sunak, the English Prime Minister in the United Kingdom has postponed the ban on diesel and petrol cars to 2035

Sunak justified these changes by claiming that the aim is to avoid heavy financial burdens to families, especially in an economically difficult period, and guarantee adequate transition periodparticularly towards the electric mobilityand the installation of heat pumps in homes.

The British Prime Minister justified these changes not only to protect taxpayers from further costs, but also to highlight the progress already made in reducing air pollution. Sunak said the UK’s share of global emissions is now less than 1% and that the country has exceeded the 2030 targets set by most countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States.

In the United Kingdom, as in other US countries, from 2035 only electric cars will be able to be sold

Despite these changes, the UK remains committed to international agreements to tackle climate change, but with a more pragmatic approach and based on consensus rather than imposition. Sunak concluded the speech by stating that this approach represents the better opportunity to turn the net zero challenge into a success.

Stop postponement for petrol and diesel cars

The discussion over the possible postponement of the ban on petrol and diesel cars in the UK could soon move toEuropean Unionespecially in view of European elections in June 2024. The polls indicate a strong increase in the conservatives and the right-wing People’s Party to the detriment of the socialists and the left-wing Greens, who until now have influenced the decisions of the Commission led by the resigning Frans Timmermansthe father of Green Deal European and transition to electric from 2035.

Frans Timmermans, the advocate of stopping combustion engines, leaves his post

The Deputy Vice President of the European Commission will leave his post in October 2023, seeking to relaunch his political ambitions at home, i.e. in Holland. There are therefore possibilities on the horizon changes in environmental policies of the Union, especially based on the outcome of the elections. Who knows if the new Commission will question the ban on internal combustion engines which could also falter significantly. The political game is more open than ever!

