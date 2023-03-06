Talks continue between the leaders of the European Union and the representatives of the member states after the postponement of the vote on stop the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035. The internal divisions within the EU which led to the postponement of the decision on the ban on endothermic fuels has generated impasse at a political level which is being sought to resolve quickly in order to avoid having negative repercussions from the point of view of uncertainty on a automotive sector which is already facing the transition and the difficulties it entails. In this regard on March 5 during bilateral with GermanyEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen broached the topic during talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

It emerged that in the face to face on the stop to the sale of endothermics and on the positive outcome of the approval process there is optimism on both sides, with the will of the EU and Germany to arrive at a solution. Technological neutrality was the crux that stalled, at least momentarily, the vote on the tender for the ICEs with Italy which firmly opposed the document in its current form and with Germany which instead had raised some perplexities requesting the inclusion of synthetic fuels (so-called e-fuels, ed) among the options for extending engine life diesel and petrol even after 2035. The postponement of the vote, initially planned for March 7, however blew up the bank, but after the meeting with Scholz, von der Leyen herself underlined how the constructive dialogue between the parties could lead to a solution in a short time: “We are in a phase of constructive dialogue. We fully support technological openness, but it has to be in line with our climate change goal.”

A position also highlighted by the German chancellor who tried to reach out to the EU in a more relaxed atmosphere: “It’s not about differences of opinion at all, but the question of how this decision can work. And this is such a solvable issue that we are all very optimistic, not only within the German government, but also with regard to our talks with the commission.” An optimism which, however, partly clashes with the situation within the German government, where Scholz’s broad-based Executive finds itself having to mediate between the position of the FDP liberal-democrats who push for technological neutrality and the Greens who instead they are clamoring to bet everything on electric.