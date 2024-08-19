Government estimated spending of R$50 million; Esther Dweck says that budget cuts will not initially affect the new edition of the test

The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dwecksaid this Sunday (18.Aug.2024) that the postponement of the CNU (Unified National Competition) cost the public coffers around R$33 million.

The government estimated that the cost of changing the schedule would be R$ 50 million. Initially, it was supposed to be applied in May, but it was postponed to August because of the rains in Rio Grande do Sul.

“It was less than R$50 million. It was around R$32 million or R$33 million more – which for us was a number well within the estimate.”Dweck told reporters in Brasília. The minister gave a partial assessment of the so-called Enem of competitions.

According to her, the expenses that had the biggest increase were in relation to the transportation of the test bag to the application sites.

Dweck said that the R$25.9 billion spending cuts announced by the economic team “at first” would not affect the holding of a new CNU in 2025. However, he stated that it is still necessary to observe what the year’s Budget will be like.

“We have a forecast in the Budget that already includes that estimate with cuts in mandatory expenses. But, it depends again on what the Budget will be”he declared.

Other factors considered for holding an edition of the Enem competition next year are the number of vacancies that would be available to be filled by the test and also the calendar of public bodies.

The minister has already signaled more than once her desire to hold a Unified Competition in 2025.

