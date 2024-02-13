We live in the year 1 v.GTA6 – or 2024 as normal people call it. At the last minute of 2023, after a very long wait, the first trailer finally dropped GTA 6, and it's now starting to look like we'll have to be even more patient for the game. Financial figures show that publisher Take-Two has probably moved up the release date slightly.

The first trailer of GTA 6 did not reveal a definitive date yet, only that the game would be released in 2025. Forbes reported that the game was most likely no later than March 31, 2025 would appear because Take-Two's financial outlook showed a huge spike in the fiscal year 2025, which runs until the end of March.

Has GTA 6 been postponed yet?

The website Comic book learned that Take-Two has revised its financial outlook in recent days. The forecast has been adjusted for the 2025 fiscal year and the company expects to make $1 billion less turnover. According to the website, the reduced forecast means that the release date of GTA 6 only after March would be next year.

When appears GTA 6 then? That is not known. It would make sense for the game to release towards the end of 2025. The fifth part in the series was also released in September and so is possible GTA 6 nicely with the purchases for the holidays. Anyway, it now looks like you'll have to wait another year for your return Vice City can visit.