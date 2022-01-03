The Competition Judge of the Royal Spanish Football Federation announced the postponement of the meeting that ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida had planned to play against Pescados Rubén Burela FS since “the Galician team presents five positive cases for Covid-19, with the corresponding consideration of an outbreak ». The match corresponds to the 14th day of the First Division and was set for this Tuesday, January 4, at 6:00 p.m. in Burela. ElPozo, likewise, had informed the Federation on Friday of a positive case in its ranks.

It is the second consecutive match postponed for El Pozo, since previously the match against Palma Futsal could not be played at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia, which should have been played a week ago.